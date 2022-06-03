Eagles, Philadelphia police will hold a gun buyback event on Monday

Getty Images

The Eagles are taking tangible steps to reduce gun violence.

On Monday, the Philadelphia Police Department will conduct a gun buyback event at Lincoln Financial Field from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. Everyone who submits an unloaded firearm to a police officer at the scene will receive a $100 gift card funded by the Eagles and the Center for Violence Prevention at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“No questions will be asked and no appointment is needed,” the team said in the press release announcing the program. The event will be closed to the media, in order to protect the anonymity of the participants.

The Eagles also have teamed up with the City of Philadelphia to create EndPhillyGunViolence.com.

Finally, team owner Jeffrey Lurie had some strong comments about the issue of gun violence.

“These senseless acts of violence will not cease to occur without a concerted effort from those who govern our nation and make public policy,” Lurie said. “As a country, we need to call upon our lawmakers to enact tangible change and address this public crisis through appropriate gun safety legislation. These horrific disasters continue to occur across the United States. That is completely unacceptable and disheartening. We are faced with an epidemic plaguing our communities, and my hope is that we can influence our elected officials to create and pass legislation so the people in this country can feel safe when they leave their homes.

“Enough is enough! Assault weapons loaded with high-capacity magazines are a clear threat to public safety and should be banned. Furthermore, research shows that if a federal ban was still in place for assault weapons, there would be 70 percent fewer mass shooting deaths. Additionally, a mandatory universal background check could have a significant impact on mass shootings by ensuring that these dangerous firearms are not getting into the wrong hands.”

Most Americans agree with Lurie. If only our elected officials were willing and able to implement the will of most Americans.