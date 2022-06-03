Eagles place Brandon Brooks on reserve/retired list

Posted by Charean Williams on June 3, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 19 49ers at Eagles
Getty Images

Guard Brandon Brooks announced his retirement in January, shortly after the 2021 season ended. It became official Friday.

The Eagles placed Brooks on the reserve/retired list.

Brooks missed all of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles and all but two games of the 2021 season with a pectoral injury.

The Texans made Brooks a third-round choice in 2012, and he signed with the Eagles as a free agent in 2016. He made three consecutive Pro Bowls after the 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons with the 2019 trip coming after Brooks recovered from a torn Achilles in the 2018 playoffs. Brooks was also a starter on the Super Bowl LII champions.

Brooks’ announcement was preceded by word that he restructured his contract to reduce his cap number by $12 million for the 2022 season. For that to take effect, the Eagles had to wait until after June 1 to make Brooks’ retirement official.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.