Eagles place Brandon Brooks on reserve/retired list

Getty Images

Guard Brandon Brooks announced his retirement in January, shortly after the 2021 season ended. It became official Friday.

The Eagles placed Brooks on the reserve/retired list.

Brooks missed all of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles and all but two games of the 2021 season with a pectoral injury.

The Texans made Brooks a third-round choice in 2012, and he signed with the Eagles as a free agent in 2016. He made three consecutive Pro Bowls after the 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons with the 2019 trip coming after Brooks recovered from a torn Achilles in the 2018 playoffs. Brooks was also a starter on the Super Bowl LII champions.

Brooks’ announcement was preceded by word that he restructured his contract to reduce his cap number by $12 million for the 2022 season. For that to take effect, the Eagles had to wait until after June 1 to make Brooks’ retirement official.