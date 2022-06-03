Eric Bieniemy: We’ll miss Tyreek Hill, but it’s time to develop who we have

Getty Images

The Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins in March, but the club still has plenty to work out with its receiving corps before the regular season begins.

Hill’s elite talent and chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes led to significant production over the last few years. But with the team moving on, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said on Thursday that he and the coaching staff are enjoying the challenge of forming the 2022 version of the scheme.

“If you’re in this business long enough, change is inevitable. It happens,” Bieniemy said at his press conference. “You can always replace the player but you can’t replace the person. Tyreek was loved. He’ll be missed. But now it’s time for us to make sure we’re developing the people that we have and getting them to do the things that we need. And I thought [G.M. Brett] Veach and his staff did a hell of a job of selecting the guys that we’ve brought in.

“I think these guys have embraced the process. They all bring something different to the table and that’s the unique part about it. I think there’s going to be a lot of diversity because everybody presents something different. So it’s going to be new, it’s going to be exciting. And like I said, it’s been fun. And you hear us out there — it’s a lot of fun because these guys are learning something new for the first time. And so that’s what’s exciting about it.”

The Chiefs signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency before drafting Skyy Moore in the second round. The team also notably added Justyn Ross as an undrafted free agent.

“You love the challenge. That’s the beauty of it,” Bieniemy said. “And the thing that it does, because we’ve had so many people around for so many years, it forces us to go back to the foundation — establishing the foundation of building it and making sure that we’re addressing all the little details of every concept to make sure that everybody has a complete understanding of exactly what we want and how we want it done. So it’s been fun. And it’s been fun for us as a staff, too, just making sure that we’re teaching it the right way.”