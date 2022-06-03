Hunter Renfrow: I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Davante Adams

Getty Images

Hunter Renfrow has been quarterback Derek Carr‘s most consistent wide receiver since the Raiders drafted him in 2019.

But now that the club has traded for Davante Adams, defenses will have more to consider in critical situations.

Renfrow and Adams haven’t been working together for long, but they’ve started to develop a solid partnership. Renfrow told reporters on Thursday that some of their chemistry has come from the golf course. But they’ve also spent plenty of time together talking ball.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him,” Renfrow said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “He’s been so good for so long and just to see him every day and the way he works, whether he feels good or not, it’s kind of uncommon from a superstar, to be honest. He’s very, very consistent. That’s really what I’ve taken from him.”

Originally a fifth-round pick, Renfrow was a Pro Bowler for the first time in 2021, leading the Raiders with 103 receptions, 1,038 yards, and nine touchdowns.

He’s entering the last year of his rookie deal, but if he continues to put up numbers like those, he’ll be in line for a significant payday by next March at the latest.