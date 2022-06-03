Jarvis Landry on Jameis Winston: He’s a leader, one of the reasons I joined Saints

USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry is in his first week of OTAs with the Saints and that’s given him his first chance to work on the field with quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston is making his way back from last year’s torn ACL and that process still has some way to go before he’ll be at 100 percent. Landry signed with the Saints in mid-May and noted that Winston was still working during the wideout’s post-practice press conference on Thursday while discussing the quarterback’s impact on his decision to come to New Orleans.

“He’s a leader, man. He’s . . . one of the reasons why I came here, just the conversations that we had, the intent that he’s putting behind the things that he’s saying,” Landry said, via Katherine Terrell of TheAthletic.com. “Obviously, out here on the field, what you see is what you get. Look, I don’t see nobody else out here. This guy is the last one. That’s who he is. That’s something that you want at that position and a part of your team.”

Winston threw 14 touchdowns and three interceptions in seven games before his injury last season. He’ll be working with a deeper receiving corps than last year with Landry and Chris Olave joining the returning Michael Thomas and the Saints are banking on that leading to bigger things on offense this time around.