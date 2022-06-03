Kyle Sloter thinks he has shown in the USFL that he’s an NFL-quality quarterback

Getty Images

Kyle Sloter of the New Orleans Breakers is leading the USFL in passing yards this season, and he believes his work in the upstart minor league should be getting attention from NFL teams.

Sloter told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press that he has displayed NFL-quality play while leading New Orleans to a 5-2 record.

“I think I’m showing that I can lead a team, most importantly,” Sloter said. “I’m showing that I can win games, and finish in big situations. I think I’ve made a bunch of NFL throws with guys breathing down my neck.”

USFL players’ contracts allow them to sign with NFL teams after the USFL season ends on July 3, and Sloter hopes he’ll be in an NFL training camp.

“The reason I [played in the USFL] is to further my NFL career, and I hope I’ve turned some heads,” he said. “I can tell you there’s not 80 or 90 quarterbacks in the world who are better than me. I don’t think there’s 32 better than me.”

That might be a bit of a stretch, given that Sloter has never played in a regular season game. But as teams keep their lists of potential camp arms updated, Sloter is likely getting his name added to some lists with his play in the USFL. Sloter went undrafted in 2017 and has spent time with the Broncos, Vikings, Cardinals, Lions, Bears and Raiders, and his USFL play may earn him another opportunity.