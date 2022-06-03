Lions OC: It’s going to be a challenge to get Jameson Williams ready for season

Getty Images

The Lions traded up to take wide receiver Jameson Williams in the first round because they believe he’ll remain a dynamic player once he’s fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in January.

It’s not clear when he’ll reach that point and the team is now dealing with trying to get him ready to go for his rookie season without the benefit of on-field work. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson discussed the difficulty involved with integrating Williams into the offense on Thursday.

Johnson said it was different than when the Lions acquired wideout Josh Reynolds during the 2021 season because Reynolds and quarterback Jared Goff had played together in the past.

“It’s going to be a challenge cause you can’t really compare it to the Josh Reynolds situation from last year, which I would love to do because he came in late and he had to learn, and we didn’t really know him and what he necessarily did best,” Johnson said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “But at least there was a comfort level between him and the quarterback, and we don’t have that. . . . That’s a real struggle for us is to get him back, to get him healthy, and then as many reps as possible with the quarterbacks so that we know exactly where he’s going to be, we can anticipate the throw.”

Johnson said the team has a clear vision of how they want to use Williams, but it will be some time before we see if they can fully implement it in 2022.