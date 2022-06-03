Matt Nagy hopes Bears experience makes him better coach with the Chiefs

Getty Images

Matt Nagy was fired as the Bears head coach after the end of the 2021 season and he took a step into his past in order to continue his coaching career.

Nagy was the offensive coordinator for the Chiefs before being hired in Chicago and he returned to Andy Reid’s staff as a quarterbacks coach and senior assistant in late February. Nagy met with the media on Thursday for the first time since being hired and said it has been “refreshing” to take on his new role.

He also said that he hopes to “use my experiences in Chicago to help me be better here for our team here in Kansas City.”

“You have highs and lows and you learn,” Nagy said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “You have so many hats you put on at that time. You learn a lot. You rely on those experiences that you went through. They’re real-life experiences. I didn’t have that when I went into my interview with Chicago. But I had four years worth of real-life experience of a lot of different situations — offense, defense, special teams. How to deal with players. How to deal with media. . . . What it does is it really allows you to grow, but it puts things into perspective. In life, for me, a lot of my failures that I’ve had, I’ve tried to use to best of my ability to make me better.”

Nagy’s ability to rebound should be helped by the fact that he’s responsible for a position group fronted by Patrick Mahomes, who has shown an ability to make all of his coaches look good since entering the NFL.