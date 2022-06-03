Mike LaFleur: “Fun challenge” getting Jets offensive pieces to mesh together

USA TODAY Sports

The Jets made upgrading the offensive talent around quarterback Zach Wilson a focus of their offseason moves and the result is a much deeper group of options for offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to deploy in his second season with the team.

Tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin arrived in free agency and the team added wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall to the mix in the draft. That puts LaFleur in the position of moving from trying to generate points despite roster limitations to finding ways to make sure everyone is being used effectively.

At a press conference this week, LaFleur discussed that process.

“I hope not too difficult,” LaFleur said. “There is only one ball and I’m sure we’ll have that conversation in the room at some point. Ultimately, if you have the right guys, organically, it will all figure itself out and they’ll understand. Guys just want to move the ball and have success. You want to provide them that success, but each and every week could be a bit different. . . . That’s a very good problem to have, guys are still learning how to play. But we got pieces to work with and it will be a fun challenge getting this thing to mesh together.”

A good problem on paper will turn out to be a bad one on the field if LaFleur can’t meet the challenge in a way that provides reassurance that the team is on the right path offensively with Wilson at quarterback.