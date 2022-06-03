Myles Garrett tries to recruit Odell Beckham Jr. back to the Browns

Getty Images

Last year, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wanted out of Cleveland. This year, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett wants Beckham to come back.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Garrett has launched an effort to get OBJ to return to the Browns. Garrett posted recently on Instagram the following message: “Come Home The Fellas Miss You.”

The gesture underscores the reality that Beckham’s teammates love him. That became obvious earlier this week, based on comments from Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah and Browns cornerback Greg Newsome on the Varsity House podcast.

Beckham’s teammates have a fondness for him, wherever he plays. And when Cleveland wasn’t big enough for OBJ and Baker Mayfield, the Browns players sided largely if not entirely with Beckham.

Now that Mayfield is on the way out, why not bring Beckham back? At a time when the team is taking repeated body blows for its decision to go all in for Deshaun Watson, it wouldn’t hurt to make the locker room a little happier by bringing back Beckham.