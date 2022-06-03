Noah Fant: Seahawks offense “very favorable” to tight ends

USA TODAY Sports

After tight end Noah Fant was traded to the Seahawks this offseason, he said he found the way the Broncos used him over the last three years to be frustrating.

The 2019 first-round pick doesn’t have any complaints about his new offense yet. Fant, who caught 170 passes in Denver, said this week that his early impressions of the offense are that it will be a good fit for him.

“Honestly, I like — now, granted, this is from just like a month coming in — but I like the way they use the tight ends,” Fant said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. “I like the way we get passing concepts down the field. The run game, obviously it’s going to be all built off the run game, which is a huge part of the game. Obviously, the play action is going to be huge. So it’s a very balanced offense, which I like. And it’s very favorable to the tight end. So it’s nice.”

The Seahawks exercised Fant’s 2023 option before he’d even practiced with the team, so it would seem they have a similar view when it comes to Fant’s ability to make an impact in their scheme.