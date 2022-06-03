Steve Spagnuolo: We’re going to have to live with some growing pains

Getty Images

The Chiefs had 10 players who played at least 50 percent of their defensive snaps during the 2021 season and the team parted ways with five of them this offseason.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo touched on that turnover when he spoke to the media from the team’s OTAs this week. He noted the number of new faces, young and old, that the team is “throwing a lot at them right now” to see who can handle what the team is looking for this season.

Spagnuolo knows that will lead to errors, but believes the team will have to take those lumps in order to build a successful unit.

“There’ll be mistakes out there that normally I don’t think we would make,” Spagnuolo said, via Ed Easton Jr. of USAToday.com. There’s going to have to be some growth, you know, within the game, so to speak. There’s going to be — we’re going to have to live with some growing pains. I believe that, hopefully, we can overcome them. But I think that’s the only way we’re gonna get it to where we need it to go. Because you’re right. You just look at some guys are going to have to step up there and play.”

The amount of growing pains the Chiefs experience in the regular season can be mitigated by the work the team does over the next couple of months and the more they can work out the better given that their offense is also going through some changes this year.