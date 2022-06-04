24th lawsuit against Deshaun Watson will be filed on Monday

Posted by Mike Florio on June 4, 2022, 9:00 AM EDT
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
Getty Images

Lawsuit No. 23 against Deshaun Watson was filed last week, more than a year after No. 22 was initiated. The next one will be filed a lot more quickly than that.

Attorney Tony Buzbee told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer that the 24th lawsuit officially will be filed on Monday, June 6.

The new cases will serve only to complicate the process of getting each of them resolved, especially if they each go to trial.

And that’s been the plan for these claims against Watson. One trial per plaintiff. That’s 24 trials. With none happening until after the 2022 football season ends.

There’s no way all 24 will be completed in the 2023 offseason. Barring settlements, this will hover over Watson, the Browns, and their fans for at least the next two football seasons.

Whatever the outcome. Even if Watson wins every single trial of every single case. It won’t be over until 2024, at the earliest, unless the cases are resolved.

The problem for Watson is that the cases are getting more expensive to settle. And to think they could have been resolved for relative peanuts in April 2021 if Watson and attorney Rusty Hardin had simply agreed to attach the term on which the Dolphins insisted in October — a confidentiality provision that is standard practice in the formal documents that settle civil suits.

Hardin boasted again during Friday’s radio appearance in Houston that Buzbee wanted confidentiality because he didn’t want the public to know how little his clients got. By October, that number became $100,000 each.

Today, it would probably require the attachment of another zero to get each of the cases resolved.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “24th lawsuit against Deshaun Watson will be filed on Monday

  5. I have the same attitude toward it going from 23 to 24 that I had when it went from 22 to 23 – When anything greater than zero is unacceptable the difference between numbers north of 20 kind of blurs.

  6. And yet despite all the obvious and accurate comments about Watson on here and his ‘poor’ behaviour the NFL remains silent !! Now that is poor !!

  7. Going soft on Watson could be the end of Goodell’s tenure. I imagine fans (including some Browns supporters), other owners and the government are all appalled by Watson’s behavior and expect the book to be thrown at him. Goodell has to drop the hammer and permaban the predator.

  10. My God the Browns organization sucks! I feel for their poor fans. Not sure which franchise is worse, my wife’s pathetic “Commanders” or the Browns. At least we know which OWNER is worse… Snyder wins THAT one easily….

  11. At least Cleveland Browns fans will always have Jim Brown and the 1964 NFL championship.

  12. Cleveland has a good team. And the owner screws the whole thing up with one dumb move.

  13. 1. it’s 230 million, I don’t know why this keeps getting inflated.
    2. He is not the face of the franchise. Myles Garrett is by far more popular, and respected, among Browns fans. The assumption that a guy becomes QB of a team and automatically becomes the “face of the franchise” is silly.

  15. What were the Browns doing or thinking! Who throws the kind of jack to a player with all these issues? You could of Resigned Baker without much drama at all. Still traded him in a year or two if he didn’t meet your standards! Now you are stuck with this dumpster fire! Whole organization is a joke!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.