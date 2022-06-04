Baker Mayfield’s wife say he’s doing “great” amid uncertainty

Getty Images

Browns (for now) quarterback Baker Mayfield currently isn’t saying much. Recently, his wife answered some Baker-related questions on Instagram.

Via Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post, Emily Mayfield said Baker “is great,” and that he’s been “training a ton.”

He’s still rehabbing offseason shoulder surgery. And he’s not currently with the Browns.

She said life in the NFL has been a “learning process” for the couple. And she offered this assessment of the basic realities of being married to a high-profile NFL player: “Watching the person you love get scrutinized by the media when you see the hard work they put in, seeing all the falsehoods written in the media and having to bite my tongue.”

Baker has been biting his tongue lately, even as the Browns drag their feet regarding a future that their obsession with Deshaun Watson has hopelessly muddied. Based on recent developments in the Watson lawsuits, there’s still a chance that the Browns will need Mayfield for most if not all of the 2022 season.

Still, that bridge by all appearances has been obliterated. If the Browns need to rely on someone else in 2022, it might be Jacoby Brissett or someone else not named Baker Mayfield.