D’Ernest Johnson stays with Browns on one-year deal

Getty Images

Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson will stay in Cleveland for another season.

Johnson and the Browns agreed to a one-year deal that pays him the $2.4 million restricted free agent tender salary and guarantees $900,000 of it, his agents told reporters.

The Browns already have two expensive running backs in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, so they weren’t going to break the bank to keep Johnson. But by tendering Johnson with a right-of-first-refusal number they ensured that they could match any offer Johnson got.

Johnson has played well in limited action, with 137 carries for 721 yards in his three years in Cleveland. He’ll spend one more year in Cleveland and then hit unrestricted free agency next year.