DeSean Jackson had an issue with Donovan McNabb over 2009 Pro Bowl comment

DeSean Jackson and Donovan McNabb spent two years together in Philadelphia. After the second season, McNabb said something that would have made a third season more interesting, if McNabb hadn’t been traded.

Appearing on the I Am Athlete podcast (via TMZ.com), Jackson explained that McNabb disagreed with Jackson making it to the Pro Bowl in 2009.

“When the ballots came out, and they found out that I was the first player in NFL history to get elected to start in the Pro Bowl for two positions,” Jackson said, “my starting quarterback tells Michael Vick, ‘Damn, I don’t think he should’ve got that. He shouldn’t have deserved that.'”

Jackson wasn’t happy with the remark. He said he never raised it with McNabb.

In 2009, Jackson caught 62 passes for 1,156 yards and nine touchdowns. He added 137 rushing yards and one touchdown.

In early 2010, McNabb was traded to Washington. Jackson made it to the Pro Bowl without McNabb. McNabb did not.

  1. He was basically 23 years old, averaging almost 20 yards per catch & was a dynamite return man. On top of being the 2nd fastest in the league (Devin Hester). Tell McNabb to kick rocks, I’ve never seen DeSean throw up in a game either.

  2. 13 years ago and all, may be time to let some of this stuff go.

    That being said, if McNabb was complaining about his teams top offensive weapon and playmaker going to the Pro Bowl, then….well, that speaks for itself.

  3. How does he know McNabb said it if the conversation didn’t include him and then he never talked to him about it?

  4. You have to give McCoy, Marshall, & Jones credit for getting people to say some pretty revealing things.
    What’s fascinating is that everyone involved in this particular episode, each have had their own controversial issues at certain times.
    The should re-name their podcast “The Dirt Under The Rug”.

  5. They were both “good not great” players. I don’t hold it against them.

  6. He absolutely should have made it as a returner. As a receiver, it’s far from as clear cut. For a start, it depends on the context – was McNabb saying he shouldn’t have made the Pro Bowl, which is debateable, or that he shouldn’t have been named a starter, in which case McNabb is right – Miles Austin, Sidney Rice and Steve Smith all had batter seasons than Jackson and Smith had to make the Pro Bowl as an alternate. Pretty weird he felt the need to actually say it – even if it’s true, you should stick by your guy.

  7. That is textbook McNabb: stupid, offensive, and self-centered. DeSean started his career like a Tyreek Hill player. Jackson was the best punt returner in the league (stats). He also had 1136 and 9 at 18.6 per catch. In the name of all non-oblivious Philly fans, we still don’t like you, fat 5.

  9. touchback6 says:
    June 4, 2022 at 1:17 pm

    How does he know McNabb said it if the conversation didn’t include him and then he never talked to him about it?

    ————————-

    You should read the link provided in the story.
    The answer is there. Jackson claims that he overheard the conversation. Next time do your own research.

