Will Ryan Fitzpatrick sign a one-day contract with the Bills?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 4, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Of the nine stops in his 17-year career, recently-retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick played the longest with the Bills. However, that relationship lasted a grand total of only four years.

So, now that he’s retired, will Fitzpatrick sign a ceremonial one-day deal in Buffalo?

Via Ryan Talbot of NYUp.com, Fitzpatrick recently addressed the question on the Bull in the Basement podcast.

I don’t know how any of that works,” Fitzpatrick said. “So I haven’t talked to anyone about it.”

He has said that Buffalo is his favorite NFL city. And he attended, shirtless, the 47-17 postseason blowout of the Patriots.

It Fitzpatrick ends up working for the Amazon Prime pregame show, he’ll be in New England on December 1 for a Bills-Patriots game. It remains to be seen whether he’ll be wearing a shirt.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Will Ryan Fitzpatrick sign a one-day contract with the Bills?

  2. He should sign a one day contract with the Patriots — the team who would have gotten the most out of him.

  3. I’d like to think he is HoF worthy, he QB’d some pretty bad teams and always put up decent numbers.
    I don’t recall any off field issues either. He also went to Harvard so I am sure he could be a CEO of a major corporation by now if decided that path.
    More Fitzmagic, Less Watson is what the leaugue needs.

  5. He should sign a one day contract with every team he’s played for.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.