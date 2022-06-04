Will Ryan Fitzpatrick sign a one-day contract with the Bills?

Getty Images

Of the nine stops in his 17-year career, recently-retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick played the longest with the Bills. However, that relationship lasted a grand total of only four years.

So, now that he’s retired, will Fitzpatrick sign a ceremonial one-day deal in Buffalo?

Via Ryan Talbot of NYUp.com, Fitzpatrick recently addressed the question on the Bull in the Basement podcast.

“I don’t know how any of that works,” Fitzpatrick said. “So I haven’t talked to anyone about it.”

He has said that Buffalo is his favorite NFL city. And he attended, shirtless, the 47-17 postseason blowout of the Patriots.

It Fitzpatrick ends up working for the Amazon Prime pregame show, he’ll be in New England on December 1 for a Bills-Patriots game. It remains to be seen whether he’ll be wearing a shirt.