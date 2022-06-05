Mark Davis blames high no-show rate in 2021 on vaccination requirement

June 5, 2022
In the first season that included fans present for Raiders games in Las Vegas, the team had a surprisingly high rate of no shows. The situation wasn’t a surprise for team owner Mark Davis.

Via Alan Snel of LVSportsBiz.com, Davis blames the situation on the COVID vaccination requirement for entry to Allegiant Stadium.

Davis opted for a vaccination requirement for 2021, because he believed it was not practical to expect compliance with the mask mandate.

There’s another reason for the 14.3-percent no-show rate for home games played in 2021. Davis believes some bought tickets with the intention of reselling them at a significant premium, and that they couldn’t find buyers.

The reporting from Sports Business Journal as to the high rate of no-shows also pointed out that some hotels and casinos bought large blocks of tickets for distribution to customers, who then didn’t use them or re-sell them.

This year, there will be no requirements or limitations related to COVID. So that explanation will go away. It will be interesting to see if more fans show up to watch the games.

4 responses to “Mark Davis blames high no-show rate in 2021 on vaccination requirement

  1. Maybe the casinos should try giving these tickets to regular customers who would appreciate the opportunity to see an NFL game in an impressive new stadium, rather than to jaded high rollers who could easily afford to buy the tickets themselves.

  2. 20 years ago I sat on the 45 yard line for the AFC Championship game at Network Associates Coliseum in Oakland for $76 (face value – not including PSL). The current Raider ticket prices (after market) are aimed at the high rollers and fans of the opposition, not the average Raider fan, which reduces fan loyalty and growth.

  3. Maybe it is the fact that the cheapest ticket for the game I wanted to go to last year was $500. I can watch the game at a blackjack table for hours and hours with that same money — while getting free drinks.

  4. Haven’t been to a stadium since the pandemic started nothing has changed other then we now pretend it’s over .

