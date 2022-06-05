Sean McVay says he has no desire to chase Don Shula or Bill Belichick’s all-time wins record

Getty Images

Don Shula is the NFL’s all-time leader for wins as a head coach, with 328. Bill Belichick, with 290, is the coach with the best chance of surpassing Shula. And then there’s Sean McVay.

McVay, with 55 career wins, is nowhere close to the record. But at just 36 years old, McVay could still have decades of coaching ahead of him, and would obliterate all the head coaching records if he were as successful for another 30 years or so as he has been in his first five years as a head coach.

That, however, is not an interest of McVay’s.

“If you said, ‘Do I have a desire to try to chase like Belichick or Don Shula in wins?’ — I really don’t,” McVay told the Los Angeles Times.

McVay said that while all-time longevity records don’t interest him, he would definitely love to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Hell yeah,” McVay said. “But if you said, ‘Who is the best of all time, or the most successful of all time in terms of longevity . . . that hasn’t ever been something that really has been appealing to me.”

McVay mused about walking away this offseason after winning the Super Bowl. That didn’t happen, but McVay doesn’t sound like a man who wants to spend decades more in coaching.