24th lawsuit is officially filed against Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

As expected, a 24th lawsuit has been filed against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The paperwork officially has been submitted. Attorney Tony Buzbee issued the following statement.

“Today we filed the twenty-fourth case alleging sexual misconduct against Deshaun Watson,” Buzbee said. “The allegations made in this new case are strikingly similar to those made by many of the other victims. Lost in the media frenzy surrounding Deshaun Watson is that these are twenty-four strong, courageous women who, despite ridicule, legal shenanigans, and intense media scrutiny, continue to stand firm for what is right. Setting aside the legal wrangling, the complicity of the NFL, or the failures of the criminal justice system, the resounding story that should be told here is that these women are true heroes. I will say again, our entire team is incredibly proud to represent these women, and we look forward to the day when we can lay out their cases in detail in front of a jury.”

PFT has obtained a copy of the complaint. We’ll be reviewing it and summarizing the allegations later today.

If Watson’s lawyers, Rusty Hardin and Leah Graham, issue a statement in response to the latest complaint, we will post it.