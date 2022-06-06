Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay for Packers mandatory minicamp

Posted by Josh Alper on June 6, 2022, 9:29 AM EDT
Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes
Getty Images

The Packers are flipping from voluntary workouts to a mandatory minicamp this week and that means they’ll be welcoming their starting quarterback to the offseason program for the first time.

Aaron Rodgers will be trading in his golf clubs for football gear during the minicamp. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Rodgers is in Green Bay on Monday and the Packers will open their three-day minicamp on Tuesday.

The minicamp practices will give Rodgers a chance to work with newly acquired wideouts like Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Sammy Watkins as the Packers reworked their receiving corps following the departures of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantiling this offseason. Any chemistry the newcomers can generate with Rodgers now should help both their chances of producing and the Packers’ chances of making it back to the postseason.

Rodgers signed a new deal with the team this offseason that will pay him $150 million over the next three years, assuming he plays out the entire deal. Rodgers said during last week’s golf match with Tom Brady, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes that he thinks about retirement all the time, so there may not be too many more minicamps in his future once this week’s is out of the way.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay for Packers mandatory minicamp

  3. Yay. On side note, I think the NFL’s last two head-scratching MVP awards have made the award officially irrelevant.

  5. Rodgers in minicamp? Why would he be? After all, $150 million just doesn’t buy much these days…..

  6. Isnt it about time for Aaron to negotiate a new deal? His fragile ego must feel so insulted Watson is making more than him…

  8. How painful that must be for Rodgers to be in Green Bay in the offseason

  9. Of course he’s going to show up for the mandatory sessions. All his posturing last year was to get the contract he now has in hand. For the foreseeable future, I can’t imagine him making huge waves. His ego might drive him to make the occasional ripple, but he got what he wanted, which was that contract.

  10. That golf match was the warm-up to mini-camp in Green Bay. But note to Josh, there’s three receivers drafted by the Packers. Don’t overlook Samori Toure, who had a breakout year after transferring to Nebraska.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.