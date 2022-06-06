Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay for Packers mandatory minicamp

Getty Images

The Packers are flipping from voluntary workouts to a mandatory minicamp this week and that means they’ll be welcoming their starting quarterback to the offseason program for the first time.

Aaron Rodgers will be trading in his golf clubs for football gear during the minicamp. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Rodgers is in Green Bay on Monday and the Packers will open their three-day minicamp on Tuesday.

The minicamp practices will give Rodgers a chance to work with newly acquired wideouts like Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Sammy Watkins as the Packers reworked their receiving corps following the departures of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantiling this offseason. Any chemistry the newcomers can generate with Rodgers now should help both their chances of producing and the Packers’ chances of making it back to the postseason.

Rodgers signed a new deal with the team this offseason that will pay him $150 million over the next three years, assuming he plays out the entire deal. Rodgers said during last week’s golf match with Tom Brady, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes that he thinks about retirement all the time, so there may not be too many more minicamps in his future once this week’s is out of the way.