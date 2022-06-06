All four Broncos bidders have approached Peyton Manning about potential role in team

Getty Images

Peyton Manning is one of the most respected people in NFL circles, and he ended his playing career with a Super Bowl victory as the Broncos’ starting quarterback, so it’s unsurprising that the next owner of the Broncos would like to have Manning involved in the team.

And while we don’t know who the next Broncos owner will be, Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reports that all four bidders have spoken to Manning to gauge his interest in joining their ownership groups as a minority partner or advisor.

It’s unclear how interested Manning is in working with each of the four ownership groups, or what type of role he’d want in the Broncos’ front office.

Manning has signed with ESPN to continue providing commentary during Monday Night Football games, and he might have to choose between that job and working for the Broncos.