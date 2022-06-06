Ben McAdoo: Matt Corral trying to learn a different language, it’s going to take some time

Getty Images

Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral stepped away from the team last week due to a family tragedy and head coach Matt Rhule said he should take all the time he needs before returning to work.

Once he does, Corral will have plenty on his plate. Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo updated the third-round pick’s development in a press conference last week and noted that it is “a different game up here” than it was in college.

“Really, it’s like he’s trying to learn a different language he hasn’t spoken,” McAdoo said, via Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer. “Now he’s learning the way we do things. We have a lot in the offense, and there’s verbal and visual cues he has to learn. It’s going to take some time. . . . It’s not going to be easy for him. It’s going to be a challenge. I’m not here to make it easy for him. I’m going to make it hard on him so when he does have a chance to play and get into the games, he’s ready to go.”

McAdoo’s comments suggest it may be a stretch for Corral to offer serious competition for Sam Darnold ahead of the 2022 season, which may mean the team has to acquire an outside option if anyone other than Darnold will be their starter this year.