Bills are becoming a popular betting choice to win the Super Bowl

Posted by Mike Florio on June 6, 2022, 1:53 PM EDT
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills have never won a Super Bowl. (Bills fans likely don’t need or appreciate the reminder.) But the betting public believes in the Bills for 2022.

Via David Payne Purdum of ESPN.com, DraftKings Sportsbook says the Bills have attracted twice as many bets and more than twice as much money wagers to win the Super Bowl than any other team.

DraftKings has the Bills at +600. Slightly better value is available at PointsBet, which has the Bills +700.

The Bills should be regarded as one of the favorites. They’ve been a high-level contender for two years, quarterback Josh Allen should be entering the front end of his prime, and the defense possibly will be improved with the arrival of linebacker Von Miller.

Rookie running back James Cook, brother of Dalvin, could make an immediate impact, too. He’s +1300 to be offensive rookie of the year. At 13-1, that’s very intriguing.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Bills are becoming a popular betting choice to win the Super Bowl

  2. The really fascinating thing about this is that it’s Patriots fans who are placing the most bets.

  7. The Bills have not addressed their run defense so it’s hard for me to see them going all the way.

  8. The AFC Championship Game is going to be between the Bills and Chargers. I give the Chargers the nod over the Bills because Justin Herbert is a better passer than Josh Allen. Look at what Herbert accomplished in his first two seasons compared to Allen. Now Herbert is going into this third season, with an offense he knows and a corps of elite weapons he has been playing with his entire career.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.