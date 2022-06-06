Browns will hold mandatory minicamp at three different places

Getty Images

The Browns are taking short road trips next week, practicing at three different places during their three-day mandatory minicamp. The team will practice at team headquarters in Berea next Tuesday before going to Canton, Ohio, on Wednesday and finally to their home stadium Thursday.

The Browns will tour the Hall of Fame on Wednesday and practice at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Practice will be closed to the public.

“We’ll have a really good day’s work on Tuesday,” coach Kevin Stefanski said at Monday’s Cleveland Browns Foundation Golf Tournament at Westwood Country Club, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “On Wednesday we’ll go down to the Hall of Fame as a team and practice down there and visit down there, which I think is so vitally important that we understand what’s come before us — the players, the coaches, the great teams that have come before us. We’re so fortunate to have the Pro Football Hall of Fame right down the road, so we’re going to take advantage of that on Wednesday.”

The final practice of the offseason will happen at FirstEnergy Stadium in downtown Cleveland. Kicker Cade York has worked at the stadium some this offseason, but it will mark the first time the full squad has conducted a workout there.

“I want to get down there with the team,” Stefanski said. “I want to get all of our players working in the stadium. I want to get our young kicker working in the stadium in the offseason. I think it’s a good spot to end camp. Also, from a communications standpoint, we can work together as coaches and split the team up and put ourselves through some situational football.”