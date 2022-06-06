Buccaneers sign second-round pick Luke Goedeke

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are getting closer to having their entire 2022 draft class under contract.

Tampa Bay announced on Monday that the club has signed offensive lineman Luke Goedeke to his standard four-year rookie deal.

Goedeke was the 57th overall pick of this year’s draft and the Bucs’ second selection in 2022. He played right tackle in college for Central Michigan, but has been working at guard for Tampa Bay.

With Goedeke putting pen to paper, the Buccaneers now have five of their eight 2022 draftees under contract. The club has yet to sign second-round defensive lineman Logan Hall, fourth-round tight end Cade Otton, and fifth-round punter Jake Camarda.