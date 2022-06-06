D.J. Humphries expects to remain with Cardinals long term because “left tackles don’t grow on trees”

Getty Images

Left tackle D.J. Humphries said you’d have to be a “plum fool” to think Kyler Murray is not the future of the Cardinals. He thinks the same about his own contract situation.

Humphries is scheduled to become a free agent in 2023 after signing a three-year, $45 million deal with the Cardinals in 2020. The $15 million he is scheduled to make this season ties for eighth at his position, per overthecap.com.

Humphries expects the Cardinals to sign him to a long-term extension at some point.

“Hell, yeah,” Humphries said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “Left tackles don’t grow on trees, baby.”

Humphries, 28, joined the Cardinals as a first-round draft choice in 2015, and he has started 75 games since. (He had a 47-game consecutive starts streak stopped after testing positive for COVID-19 before a Week 17 game against the Cowboys last season.)

Humphries, who made the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2021, expects to play in Arizona beyond 2022.

“My plan was to play here my whole career,” Humphries said. “If something happens outside of the plan, you live with how it comes. But the plan is the plan. We’re going to set out to do it a certain way.”