D.J. Humphries: If you don’t think Kyler Murray is Cardinals’ future, you’re a fool

Getty Images

Kyler Murray showed up to the Cardinals’ organized team activities last week, his first work with the team in Arizona this offseason. The Cardinals quarterback is not there Monday for the start of the third week of OTAs, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.

Murray has made it known publicly he wants a new contract from the team.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries opened his media availability Monday by joking, “Sorry I’m not Kyler, guys.”

Humphries, though, expects the Cardinals to sign Murray to a long-term deal.

“If you think Kyler is not our future, you’re a plum fool. That’s our quarterback,” Humphries said. “You need to stop that day drinking.”

Murray is scheduled for a base salary of $965,000 in 2022, but given a $4.5 million roster bonus that became fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the league year, he will make $5.4 million. That makes him the 18th highest-paid quarterback in the league, per overthecap.com