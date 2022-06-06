Dalton Schultz tells Cowboys he’ll skip remaining OTAs over lack of progress on contract

Getty Images

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz signed his one-year franchise tender this offseason and said he wants to remain in Dallas for the long haul. But he hasn’t signed a long-term contract extension yet, and he’s not happy with the Cowboys about that.

That’s why Schultz has told the Cowboys he won’t attend the rest of voluntary Organized Team Activities, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Schultz will be on the Cowboys for the 2022 season at a $10.931 million guaranteed salary, so there’s no risk that he won’t be with the team when the season starts. But he’s attempting to show them that he wants a better offer by skipping voluntary work.

The four-year, $56.75 million contract that tight end David Njoku recently signed with the Browns is probably in the range of what Schultz is seeking.