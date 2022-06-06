Danny Woodhead fails to qualify for US Open

Getty Images

Former NFL running back Danny Woodhead failed to qualify for the US Open in a qualifier tournament Monday at Springfield (Ohio) Country Club.

Woodhead was 10-over in 36 holes of final qualifying, shooting 77-73. He finished in a tie for 56th, 14 shots over the cutline.

The top-eight finishers qualified for next week’s US Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Woodhead, 37, advanced in local qualifying at his home course, Omaha Country Club.

Woodhead, who turned to golf after 10 NFL seasons from 2008-17, previously qualified for the 2021 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball at Chambers Bay.

He played for the Jets, Patriots, Chargers and Ravens and totaled 4,936 yards from scrimmage and 32 touchdowns in his NFL career.