Derek Watt: Connor Heyward wasn’t drafted to take my role at fullback

When the Steelers drafted Connor Heyward, a former fullback, some thought it could mean the team’s current fullback, Derek Watt, was going to have competition for his job. Watt says that’s not Heyward’s role.

Heyward has been practicing at tight end in Organized Team Activities, and Watt says that if anything, Watt himself is looking at an expanded role in the Steelers’ offense this season.

“It’s the comparison, he’s the younger guy coming in to take my role. It’s not what it is,” Watt said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “He’s a great kid. He brings a lot to the table, and he’s with the tight ends. He’s trying to find a role in this offense for himself. I’m trying to expand my role. We’ll see what happens.”

Watt doesn’t get much playing time on offense, but he said he is hoping for more as the Steelers continue to implement new elements of their offense. Watt is also a special teams captain

“It’s not up to me when I get on the field, but when I do, it’s what I do with that opportunity,” Watt said. “Whatever those opportunities are, I have to take advantage and make the most of them.”

The Steelers would save $2.75 million in salary cap space if they released Watt, and if there’s anything that threatens Watt’s roster spot, it’s probably that, and not the presence of Heyward.