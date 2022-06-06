Hunter Renfrow: Josh McDaniels puts a lot on slot receivers, but you can get rewarded

Getty Images

Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow had a strong 2021 season, leading the team with 103 receptions, 1,038 yards, and nine touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler for the first time.

Now Renfrow will be playing in an offense coached by Josh McDaniels, whose scheme has famously worked well for slot receivers like Wes Welker and Julian Edelman.

Renfrow noted last week that even going up to Jakobi Meyers last season, McDaniels has done a good job in putting players in a position to succeed.

“First, they’re all really good players. From Wes to Julian to Jakobi,” Renfrow said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I think [McDaniels is] just very good at teaching the details of it and those guys did a good job. It’s a lot of work and he puts a lot on them, but I think you’re rewarded if you buy into what he has to say.

“They’ve had some good receivers and then it’s just being where you need to be and being consistent.”

As a member of the 2019 draft class, Renfrow is entering the last year of his rookie deal. If the Raiders don’t sign him to a contract extension, Renfrow should be in line to make good money through either the franchise tag or the open market next spring.