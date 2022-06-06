Isaiah Wynn is expected at Patriots minicamp this week

Getty Images

The Patriots will go from voluntary to mandatory work this week and that’s expected to bring an offensive starter to the offseason program for the first time.

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn has been absent for the previous phases of the program, but Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports that he will be reporting for the mandatory minicamp that gets underway on Tuesday.

Wynn is in the final year of his rookie contract after the team picked up their fifth-year option on his deal before last season. He missed his rookie season with a torn Achilles and has started 33 games over his first three seasons.

Trent Brown has been playing left tackle in Wynn’s absence and there’s been speculation that the veteran could stay on that side of the line, but putting Wynn back in the spot this week would suggest that the Patriots aren’t entertaining that notion.