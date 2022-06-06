Jaguars sign Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms

Getty Images

The Texans added an offensive lineman to their roster on Monday.

The team announced the signing of guard Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms. There was no corresponding move to create space for him in Houston.

Wallace-Simms was undrafted out of Missouri in 2020 and signed with the Jaguars. He opened the season on the practice squad and went on to appear in four regular season games. Wallace-Simms appeared in one more game for Jacksonville last year.

The Texans signed A.J. Cann and drafted Kenyon Green in the first round to address the guard spot earlier in the offseason. Wallace-Simms will compete for a bench spot with players like Justin McCray and Max Scharping this summer.