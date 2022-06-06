Jimmy Garoppolo will be an excused absence from 49ers’ mandatory minicamp

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo will not attend the 49ers’ upcoming mandatory minicamp. But it’s not mandatory for him.

Garoppolo has been given an excused absence from the minicamp, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

That makes a lot of sense: Garoppolo is still rehabbing from shoulder surgery, and it’s not clear whether he’d be able to contribute anything to the minicamp anyway. And the 49ers are ready to move on to Trey Lance as their starting quarterback, so having Garoppolo on site would likely serve as little more than a distraction.

The biggest remaining question is whether the 49ers will be able to find a trade partner, or whether they’ll ultimately release Garoppolo.

Garoppolo is due a $24.2 million base salary this year, and his $26.95 million salary cap hit is the highest on the 49ers for 2022. But the salary is not guaranteed, and if the 49ers cut or trade him, they’ll save $25.55 million in cap space. So it’s extraordinarily unlikely he’ll still be on the roster when the season starts. And given that he’s excused from mandatory offseason work, he may never return to the 49ers’ facility at all.