Kliff Kingsbury: DeAndre Hopkins will be “full go” for training camp

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins is going to be suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. But he is slated to be on the field for training camp this summer.

Via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said in his Monday press conference that Hopkins is expected to be “full go” for training camp.

To this point in the offseason program, Hopkins has worked off to the side while recovering from his knee surgery.

Hopkins missed nearly half of the 2021 season with his knee injury. In 10 games, he had 42 receptions for 572 yards with eight touchdowns.

It was only the third time in Hopkins’ career that he didn’t reach 1,000 yards. It also happened in 2013 when Hopkins was a rookie and in 2016 when Brock Osweiler and Tom Savage served as the Texans’ quarterbacks.