Kliff Kingsbury on Kyler Murray’s absence from Monday’s workout: It’s voluntary

Now you see him, now you don’t.

A week after showing up for voluntary organized team activities for the first time this offseason, Kyler Murray was absent Monday. It did not come as a surprise to Kliff Kingsbury, who said last week it was a day-to-day situation with Murray.

Murray and Kingsbury have had “great communication,” the coach said Monday.

“It’s voluntary,” Kingsbury said of Murray’s absence, via Howard Balzer of allcardinals.com. “Guys train in different ways, so we knew that coming into the week.”

The Cardinals have two more practices this week before they close out the offseason program with a mandatory minicamp next week.

Murray has made it known he is seeking a long-term deal from the team. He is scheduled to make a base salary of $965,000 in 2022, but given a $4.5 million roster bonus that became fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the league year, he will make $5.4 million. That makes him the 18th highest-paid quarterback in the league, per overthecap.com.

General Manager Steve Keim has said he expects Murray to have a new deal sometime this summer.

Murray’s teammates are unconcerned with his absence.

“He’s here when we need him to be here,” offensive tackle D.J. Humphries said.

Receivers Marquise Brown and A.J. Green, tight end Zach Ertz, linebacker Markus Golden, center Rodney Hudson and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. also did not participate in Monday’s work, according to Balzer.