Panthers sign Keith Kirkwood

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 6, 2022, 10:30 AM EDT
Carolina Panthers v New York Giants
Getty Images

The Panthers have brought back a depth piece for their offense.

Carolina announced on Monday that the club has signed receiver Keith Kirkwood.

Kirkwood has spent the last two seasons with the Panthers. He appeared in three games for the team last year, making three receptions for 17 yards. He was on the field for 74 offensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps.

Kirkwood has played 13 career games for the Saints and Panthers, recording 17 catches for 239 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

As a corresponding roster move, Carolina waived Talolo Limu-Jones, who had signed with the club as a college free agent after the draft.

