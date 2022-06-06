Rams, Aaron Donald work out a massive new deal

June 6, 2022
Aaron Donald is neither retiring nor holding out.

One of the best defensive players in NFL history has a new contract. The deal replaces the final three years of Donald’s prior arrangement with the team. Other contracts, the salary cap, and Donald’s ongoing stellar play made the existing deal obsolete.

The contract, per a source with knowledge of the terms, has no new years. Instead, the existing deal was torn up, and it was replaced by a new contract.

He’ll get $95 million over the next three years. He’s getting, a literally, a $40 million raise.

The contract includes a pair of voidable years. The void kicks in on the final day of the 2024 league year. Which means that the Rams won’t be able to tag him for 2025. Instead, he’ll become a free agent if he wants to keep playing.

He gets $65 million over the next two years, with no offset on guarantees. It’s structured to let him retire after 2023 with no financial penalty. If decides to play in 2024, he’ll get another $30 million.

Here’s the breakdown of the deal:

1. Signing bonus: $25 million.

2. 2022 base salary: $1.5 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2022 roster bonus: $5 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2023 roster bonus: $15 million, fully guaranteed and due on second day of 2023 league year.

5. 2023 base salary: $13.5 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed as of third day of 2023 league year.

6. 2024 roster bonus: $5 million, guaranteed for injury at signing. Fully guaranteed on third day of 2023 league year. With no forfeiture language.

7. 2024 base salary: $30 million, fully guaranteed as of the fifth day of the 2024 league year. It would be paid with $20 million as an option bonus and $10 million as base salary, for cap purposes.

The guarantees have no offset language.

The $95 million in case flow over three years surpasses the $92.3 million paid to Josh Allen and dwarfs the $63 million paid to Patrick Mahomes in the first three years of their respective contracts. It’s the biggest contract ever given to a non-quarterback, and only 11 quarterbacks rank ahead of him in average salary.

He’s the first non-quarterback to pass the $30 million per year threshold.

And it was all done with no new years. And the ability to retire after two years. And the ability, if he so chooses, to sign with any team he wants in 2025.

  1. I don’t think anyone who’s not a clear franchise QB with Super Bowl-level upside in the prime of their career deserves that kind of pay, but relative to the crazy money being thrown around these days, he’s earned it.

    It’s an important position and he’s playing it as well as anyone can, which puts his status above the many second-tier QBs who seem to want to be the best-paid in the league despite not winning anything or even being the best at what they do.

  2. I’m all about winning but the rams are going to be non existent in about 3-5 years the way they throw money around. Obviously McVay is out by then too. Gonna suck for whoever is responsible for rebuilding.

  4. Plenty of cash in LA. They are all in for a repeat, just don’t think it’s going to happen.

  12. The guy deserves it. But this is just further proof that there is no such thing as an NFL salary cap.

  14. Aaron Donald is worth it…he’s in that rare handful of all-time defensive lineman with Reggie White,Bruce Smith and Howie Long that can play elite DE and DT. These guys don’t come around too often.

  15. Cap hell!! At least that’s what I keep telling myself whenever other teams sign good players.

    Helps me keep drinking the BB kool aid and pretend that it doesn’t taste like good players just don’t want to play for Belichick without Brady unless they’re massively overpaid.

    How do the Rams keep finding money to pay all of these super-stars?

    _________________________

    By hitting on picks in round 3 or later

  17. Wow…the Rams sign someone without giving up a boatload of future picks. How refreshing!

  18. Look at all the people salty over the Rams spending their own money the way they want to.
    You would think they’re paying Donald with taxpayer money or something.

  20. I love when Greedy trust fund baby owners get taken to the cleaners

  23. Les Snead has always been the smartest man in the room. Just ask Les Snead. Donald is a Hall of Famer, but this contract will bite the Rams soon.

  24. Donald is a great player but based on age and wear/tear not that great of a player. Should of invested in retaining youth.

  25. I don’t understand how the Rams GM is able to keep signing guys for big money, but he should get some of the credit for that Super Bowl. Wish he was running my team.

