Rams sign all eight of their draft picks

Getty Images

“F–k them picks” has become a motto of sorts for the Rams in recent years, but they held onto eight of them in this year’s draft.

The team waited more than a month to start signing those picks and started the process on Monday. They also finished it. The NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that all eight Rams picks have signed four-year deals with the team.

Third-round offensive lineman Logan Bruss was the team’s top pick this year. He started at right guard and right tackle while at Wisconsin and is expected to play an interior role with the Rams.

Fourth-round defensive back Decobie Durant, fifth-round running back Kyren Williams, sixth-round defensive back Quentin Lake, sixth-round defensive back Derion Kendrick, seventh-round defensive back Russ Yeast, and seventh-round tackle A.J. Arcuri make up the rest of the group.