Ravens sign Isaiah Likely

The Ravens sealed a deal with another member of their 2022 draft class on Monday.

The team announced the signing of tight end Isaiah Likely, who was one of their six fourth-round picks in April. All six of those players will start their NFL lives with four-year deals.

Likely is the fourth of the Ravens’ 11 picks to sign and the first of those sixth-round selections.

Likely had 59 receptions for 912 yards and 12 touchdowns at Coastal Carolina last season. The touchdowns were the most for any tight end in the top level of college football.

The Ravens doubled up on tight ends in the fourth round with Charlie Kolar also joining the club. Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle are the top returning tight ends on the roster.