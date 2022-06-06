Report: Matt Patricia could be calling offensive plays for the Patriots

Posted by Mike Florio on June 6, 2022, 9:34 AM EDT
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

In his second act with the Patriots, Matt Patricia has become a jack of all trades. He may soon become the master of one specific task.

Calling offensive plays.

Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports that, while coach Bill Belichick has yet to decide who will call the offensive plays post-Josh McDaniels, the situation is “trending” in the direction of the former defensive coordinator who spent most of three years as head coach of the Lions.

Patricia returned to the Patriots last year. He has thrived in a variety of roles. For years, the organization has had a significant amount of respect for Patricia, regarded in some circles as one of the smartest men in the league. Although there’s no reason to think that Belichick will be stepping down any time soon, it would be wise to keep an eye on Patricia as a potential in-house successor, eventually.

The other candidates for the job are Joe Judge and Belichick himself.

However things play out, the overall performance of the offense becomes a key focal point for the Patriots in 2022, given the departure of McDaniels. The fact that Belichick, a defensive coordinator before he became a head coach, would possibly entrust calling plays to another coach with a strong defensive background underscores the value of mastering both sides of the ball.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Report: Matt Patricia could be calling offensive plays for the Patriots

  1. Your comment is awaiting censorship. This is a preview; your comment will be visible after it has been approved by our liberal censors says:

    Nick Caley

  2. I think Josh McDaniels leaving Mac and the Patriots is the biggest off-season loss that nobodies talking about. It might affect the Pats offense more than expected. McDaniels really protected Mac with his play design.

  4. With belichick you always have a good chance, not as good as with belichick and Brady but god was that fun for 20 years !

  5. Calling plays isn’t all that difficult for any professional coach. Why do those that critique both offense and defense don’t think a coach can do both?

  7. Sounds like they are tanking it down for a top QB next year. They already have a solid backup on the roster for the next decade. They just need someone who actually has NFL caliber skills.

  8. I remember the goofy Lions fans claiming that Patricia and Quinn were going to bring the Lions to the promise land. Later that year both of them were canned!

    Matt Patricia has zero coaching ability in the NFL, he rode the coattails of Belichick for his whole career and he is still doing it!

  9. See. It can be fun to be part the patriots. See. -Zero coaching tree members

  10. Matt Patricia may be a smart, well educated man but effectively communicating with others is not rocket science. Patricia’s time in Detroit was stained by his inability to effectively, respectfully and meaningfully interact with his players. Combining poor communication skills with an inability to game plan and make in game adjustments spelled absolute disaster in Detroit. Unless he has somehow reprogrammed his personality, the prognosis for the Patriots with Patricia at the helm is poor.

  11. ocdn says:
    June 6, 2022 at 9:56 am
    Get ready for a losing season Pats fans…..

    Yeah, we heard this last season too..

    Kraft has owned the team for since 1994 in 27 years the Patriots have had THREE losing seasons.

  13. I get nervous then I see that pencil behind his ear and I know everything will be ok.

  14. I just wait for the pathetic excuses from Belichick believers when offense struggles in the coming season.

    They believe that Belichick invented the system, then he should call plays if offense struggles. I believe they will shamelessly blame everything on Matt Patricia, who has been a defensive coach.

    BTW, I think that the current situation is due to that NO ONE WANTS TO BE OC of that offense, as it will ruin his career.

  18. Negativity sells in New England! They will be fine. Josh didn’t have to do crap really with Brady and way overrated when you consider his 4 years without Brady. This coaching structure is very common especially in college. They are both excellent coaches and coordinators. As Josh, Patricia and Judge found out there is WAY more to building an entire organization, being a head coach, building culture, motivation, leadership etc and they just don’t have the chops yet. Its ok to be an excellent contributor but not the CEO. Lets face it there are only a handful of very good head coaches in NFL and that’s with only 32 jobs available. Not worried 1 bit unless you listen to local sports radio every day:)

  19. Doesn’t matter. Belichick called plays during their first Super Bowl run. He is the system, both sides of the ball.

  20. Well he did such a Great Job calling the Defensive plays in SB LII what could possibly go wrong?

  21. I have full confidence in this. This is a recycled conversation. McDaniels left and coached, and failed miserably. Patricia left and coached, and failed miserably. There are others which we all know as well. Fact of the matter is, Belichick always lines up his players and coaches to succeed in SPECIFICALLY what they need to do. People saying they are riding coattails, well yeah, and by what I and all of us see, that seems fine for most because they are doing one thing: Winning

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.