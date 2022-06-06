Steelers sign Calvin Austin III

Getty Images

Steelers rookie Calvin Austin III has signed his first NFL contract.

The Steelers announced that the wide receiver has signed his four-year rookie deal with the team. The fourth-round pick is the sixth member of the Steelers draft class to sign with the team, which leaves first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett as the only one left without a contract.

Austin caught 11 touchdowns at Memphis in 2020 and then had 74 catches for 1,149 yards and eight touchdowns last year. He also scored rushing and punt return touchdowns while seeing time on the track team during his time in school.

Austin was the second wideout that the Steelers took in this year’s draft. They took George Pickens in the second round as they moved to reshape their receiver group after the departures of JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington.