Titans claim Carson Green off waivers from Texans

The Titans claimed offensive lineman Carson Green off waivers Monday, which explains why they waived offensive lineman Derwin Gray.

Green, 23, joins the Titans’ 90-player offseason roster after the Texans waived him Friday. He had signed with the Texans on March 11.

Green went undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2021 and signed with the Texans as a rookie free agent. The Texans cut him out of the preseason.

Green was on and off the team’s practice squad last season but did not play in the regular season.