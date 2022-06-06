Trevor Lawrence: Everyone on the coaching staff is on the same page

Getty Images

The Jaguars were notoriously a mess in their one season under Urban Meyer.

But with Doug Pederson now the team’s head coach, things in Jacksonville appear at the very least on the road to competency.

On Monday, quarterback Trevor Lawrence talked about how the Jags’ new staff has been clear and connected in the way it’s taught the new offensive scheme.

“It’s been really smooth. I think everybody is on the same page, which is good,” Lawrence said in his press conference. “I think the way they built the staff is, everyone has a similar — not everyone’s going to think the same. Obviously, you need that diversity to be able to put you in the best position to win. But everyone’s on the same page and you can tell it’s very seamless.

“And also, when people talk, it’s not everyone trying to say their opinion. People pick and choose. I think they do a good job of communicating beforehand, so when we get into meetings, they kind of know exactly what they’re all thinking and they’re all on the same page.”

Lawrence wasn’t directly criticizing the staff from his rookie season with Jacksonville. But it’s easy to tell that last year’s No. 1 overall pick is in a much better position to succeed in Year Two.

Starting all 17 games last season, Lawrence 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed for 334 yards with two TDs.