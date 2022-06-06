Trevor Lawrence on Evan Engram: Having that matchup will be great for us

Getty Images

Everyone in Jacksonville is hoping that quarterback Trevor Lawrence‘s second season will be much more successful than his rookie campaign and one of the moves they made in hopes of setting him up for that success was signing tight end Evan Engram as a free agent.

Engram’s athleticism helped make him a first-round pick for the Giants in 2017 and it’s made a strong impression on Lawrence in their time working together this year. Lawrence said on Monday that he anticipates Engram finding advantageous matchups against defensive players once the team hits the regular season.

“He runs like a receiver,” Lawrence said. “Just having that matchup is going to be great for us. Safety, linebacker . . . whoever’s going to have to cover him, it’s going to be tough.”

There was a lot of similar talk over Engram’s five years with the Giants, but injuries, dropped passes, and a series of coaching changes helped limit the tight end’s production. If a change of scenery helps things fall into place, Lawrence’s chances of a big leap in 2022 will look better.