Posted by Josh Alper on June 7, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT
San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

49ers General Manager John Lynch said in March that the team did not have defensive end Dee Ford in its plans for the 2022 season, but Ford has remained on the roster throughout the offseason.

That’s not because the team’s plans have changed. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on Tuesday that the 49ers “do not expect him to be on our team” while saying that Ford is expected to be in for a physical during the team’s mandatory minicamp this week.

“He’s going to come in. He’s been excused from minicamp,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I think he’s coming in to get his physical later this week. But no, he’s not doing anything with us.”

Ford has been out with back problems and has played just seven games over the last two seasons. The physical will likely determine what designation the 49ers use when they finally remove him from their roster.

2 responses to “49ers expect Dee Ford to take physical this week, but no plans for him to return

  1. Chiefs drafted Willie Gay Jr. With the 2nd round pick they got for Dee Ford. Dee Ford played a total of 18 games in 3 years for the 49rs. If I was Brett Veach I’d be calling the 49rs and seeing if they got their eye on any other Chiefs they like to trade for.

  2. if he wasnt off sides, chiefs would have made the SB 1 year earlier…
    .
    but hey, sometimes it gets called, sometimes it doesnt.

