49ers G.M. John Lynch decided to reject Amazon offer after NFC title game loss

Amazon wanted to hire 49ers G.M. John Lynch to serve as the analyst for Thursday Night Football. Lynch apparently considered seriously a deal that would have reportedly paid out $15 million per year.

He eventually passed. Via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, Lynch recently explained the decision to stay with the team.

“I think the moment for me was after we lost the NFC Championship Game,” Lynch said. “Kyle [Shanahan] asked me to address the team, and that’s when the clarity really came to me because I didn’t know [what I was going to do]. I wasn’t going to address it until after the season.”

With the season technically over, Lynch addressed the situation by deciding to reject the offer.

“I looked at myself and said, ‘How do I sit up here and address these guys and talk about having the fortitude to fight through the pain of losing a game like this and then turn around and bolt on them?'” Lynch said. “I couldn’t do it. I knew right then what I was going to do. I’m happy to be a part of the Niners.”

It’s admirable, even if it’s a bit short-sighted. Lynch will have that job only as long as his superiors think he’s doing a good job. And they likely won’t be giving him the benefit of the doubt simply because he could have left for a job that pays much more money and entails far less accountability. If/when that happens, another $15 million per year broadcasting gig may not be waiting for Lynch.

Still, it’s his decision. He had to do what was right for him and his family. Based on his explanation, however, it appears that if Shanahan hadn’t asked Lynch to address the team after the loss to the Rams he quite possibly would have taken the job with Amazon.