Akiem Hicks feels “spoiled” to be back with Tom Brady

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks saw a lot of things go on in Chicago over six seasons with the Bears, but he never saw the team land an elite quarterback to lead their offense.

Hicks won’t have to worry about that with his new team. Hicks signed with the Buccaneers at the end of May and that means he’ll be able to watch Tom Brady run the offense while he’s on the sideline this season.

It’s something Hicks experienced after being traded from the Saints to the Patriots in 2015 and when he was with Drew Brees in New Orleans and something he’s excited to be experiencing again this year.

“Something I’ve thought of often is that when I came into the league I had Drew Brees and Tom Brady as my first two quarterbacks,” Hicks said, via the team’s website. “And then I went to Chicago – it wasn’t Drew Brees and Tom Brady, let me say that, right? I feel spoiled to have somebody on the other side of the ball that can deliver all the time, and he’s proven it over the years.”

Hicks said that “it benefits a defense to have a quarterback that can control the clock, the ball and the field position.” Brady’s adept at all three of those things and that should help Hicks’ bid to return to the postseason in 2022.