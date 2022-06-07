Allen Lazard hasn’t signed RFA tender, isn’t at Packers minicamp

Posted by Josh Alper on June 7, 2022, 3:09 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is getting a chance to work with the Packers’ new wide receivers at this week’s mandatory minicamp. but he won’t have a chance to get in any reps with one of the returning players at the position.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed on Tuesday that wide receiver Allen Lazard is not at the minicamp this week. While the work is mandatory, Lazard isn’t violating his contract by skipping the sessions.

Lazard was tendered as a restricted free agent this offseason, but he has not yet signed the tender so he is not required to attend this week’s minicamp. The deadline to sign an offer sheet with another team is gone, so Lazard will either have to sign the tender or sign a different deal with the Packers if they don’t trade him and he wants to play this year.

If Lazard signs the tender, he’ll play out the year with a salary of $3.986 million and be set for unrestricted free agency in 2023.

5 responses to “Allen Lazard hasn’t signed RFA tender, isn’t at Packers minicamp

  1. Isn’t he the packers number 1 receiver? They need to pay him #1 cash, like $24 million per year

  3. This is another non-issue.
    Lazard has absolutely no leverage when it comes to his pending contract and it’s these kind of actions that are only detrimental to himself.
    But I’m quite sure that Juwann Winfree and Samori Toure are watching these developments with great interest.
    And possibly Will Fuller’s agent. 😉

  4. The hesitations of one player increases the opportunities for another.

  5. We’re urging the Packers to give Lazard a long term deal, at decent but not ridiculous compensation levels. He has an opportunity to be the new Jordy in this offense. Hope he takes it.

